Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Deadline close to extension for Couture project’s transit plaza

Deadline close to extension for Couture project’s transit plaza

By: USA Today Network October 27, 2020 12:17 pm

A federal deadline is close to being extended for a transit plaza tied to the delayed Couture high-rise on downtown Milwaukee's lakeshore.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo