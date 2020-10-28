Spancrete reaches 2-year zero lost time milestone

Spancrete has recorded zero lost time incidents for the last two years across the entire organization, including its three production facilities, global equipment manufacturing and construction trucking and installation services group.

This is the first time the company has accomplished this achievement in its 74 years of operation. It is a result of the daily dedication of employees to a culture of safety at all locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida.

Throughout the company, Spancrete has activated processes and systems that help keep employees safe in day-to-day operations and provide a framework from which employees can draw from in their daily activities.

The last year of zero loss time incidents is a result of the dedication of Spancrete’s employees and is well below the national average of 3.2 cases with days away and restricted case (1.6 for cases with days away only), as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Spancrete also tracks well below average for the Experience Modification Rate of 1.0 with a score of .78.

Spancrete employs almost 375 people with plants in Valders and Waukesha, Wisconsin; Crystal Lake, Illinois; and Sebring, Florida.