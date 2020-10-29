BUILDING BLOCKS: LSS Aspen Center

ADDRESS: 2000 W. Bluemound Road, Waukesha

COST: $1.7 million

SIZE: 23,000 square feet

START OF WORK: August 2019

PLANNED COMPLETION: Spring 2020

OWNER: Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

SIGNIFICANCE OF PROJECT: The LSS Aspen Center was built to provide residential treatment and therapeutic services to both male and female patients struggling with substance-use disorder, which has only become more common during the COVID-19 pandemic. The center now has 22 beds but has room for as many as 34. LSS officials expect they will serve about 125 people from Waukesha County and southeastern Wisconsin a year.

Among other things, the center will provide housing, help with employment, spaces for counseling both individuals and small and large groups and fitness spaces, including an outdoor walking path and a recreation area.