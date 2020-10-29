Quantcast
Home / Commercial Construction / Feds sue exterior contractor for failing to pay OSHA fines

Feds sue exterior contractor for failing to pay OSHA fines

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 29, 2020 2:32 pm

Federal prosecutors are suing a Bloomer contractor for failing to pay fines as part of a settlement meant to resolve a series of safety violations the firm committed on a Wausau-area jobsite in 2015.

