Coller joins The VanderBloemen/Brems Group

Brian Coller, CPA, CCIFP, has joined forces with The VanderBloemen/Brems Group in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as a partner of The Brems Group and working with the group’s Wisconsin partner CPA and Financial Planning firm, The VanderBloemen Group.

Coller brings with him over 23 years of experience in public accounting serving privately owned businesses with a focus in the construction industry, along with manufacturing, transportation, service, retail and other industries. He focuses on delivering advisory and compliance services to clients as well as training and developing professional staff. He has assisted clients with plans for growth, acquisitions, succession and ownership transitions, as well as developing and improving internal reporting, forecasting and cash flows.

A native of Cedar Point, Iowa, Coller holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and is a member of several professional organizations, including the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants; the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants; Associated General Contractors; Master Builders of Iowa; and the Construction Financial Management Association, where he is the current vice president of the Eastern Iowa Corridor Chapter and founding member.

In addition to the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, location, the firm has offices in Fond du Lac, Mayville, Juneau, Greenfield, Waukesha, Cedarburg and Mequon, Wisconsin.