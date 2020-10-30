PJ’s Plumbing acquires Burton Plumbing

Paul Glapinski, president and owner of PJ’s Plumbing, has acquired Waukesha-based Burton Plumbing Co.

Both companies will maintain current corporate names and service offerings and together will serve all of southeastern Wisconsin residential and commercial customers requiring plumbing, construction, remodeling, general repair and emergency services.

This acquisition is in conjunction with Burton owner Dan Halliburton’s planned retirement.

Since Glapinski established PJ’s Plumbing in 1998, he has grown both the geographic area served and services offered. Burton Plumbing was an ideal fit for the PJ’s Plumbing family and will allow PJ’s Plumbing to serve the demand in the Waukesha area.