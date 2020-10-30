Take a first look inside the Soldiers Home renovation (PHOTOS)
By: Daily Reporter Staff
October 30, 2020
7:58 am
Organizers held a sneak-peak tour on Thursday of the renovations to the Soldiers Home on the grounds of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.
J.P. Cullen and The Alexander Co. are overseeing the $44 million renovation project.
The renovated Soldiers Home includes new community areas, residential units, an administration building and the work in progress to the exterior façade of Old Main.
Construction is slated to be complete early next year.
At the conclusion of Thursday’s event, J.P. Cullen revealed it is donating $40,000 to the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance.
(Photos by Kevin Harnack)
The second level of Administration Building 1.
Joe Alexander, president of The Alexander Co., talks about the work in an office with tin punch ceilings and walls in Administration Building 1.
A tin punch ceiling adorns a partially renovated common area in Administration Building 1.
The third-floor hallways of Old Main.
Joe Alexander, president of The Alexander Co., answers questions about the renovation while standing in front of the fourth-floor windows in the tower of Old Main.
The restored façade of Old Main on Thursday.
Employees of J.P. Cullen watch at the end of the tour as it is revealed that the contractor is donating $40,000 to the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance.