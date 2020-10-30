Take a first look inside the Soldiers Home renovation (PHOTOS)

Organizers held a sneak-peak tour on Thursday of the renovations to the Soldiers Home on the grounds of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

J.P. Cullen and The Alexander Co. are overseeing the $44 million renovation project.

The renovated Soldiers Home includes new community areas, residential units, an administration building and the work in progress to the exterior façade of Old Main.

Construction is slated to be complete early next year.

At the conclusion of Thursday’s event, J.P. Cullen revealed it is donating $40,000 to the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance.

(Photos by Kevin Harnack)