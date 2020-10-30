WisDOT recognized for digital innovations

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has been named the top state for transportation and motor vehicle digital innovations by the Center for Digital Government in its 2020 Digital States Survey. The organization recognizes Wisconsin overall as a national leader. The survey benchmarks state governments’ use of digital technologies to improve service delivery, increase capacity and reach policy goals.

Wisconsin has maintained an A- in the Center for Digital Government’s rankings since 2016 and has continually improved in digital innovation for over a decade. Within four years, Wisconsin went from C+ rating to A-. Criteria in the Digital States Survey, conducted every two years, is that a state must demonstrate very strong innovation, high performing solutions with verifiable impact across all categories.

WisDOT is recognized for excelling in numerous areas. These include digital use of driver license renewal and vehicle registration renewal, data analytics, and real-time traffic analytics.

WisDOT noted two specific accomplishments. First, WisDOT’s Division of Motor Vehicle’s new PARTNER program, implemented in 2019, helps car dealers improve business processes and records management. Another accomplishment is the statewide deployment of project development software for construction design review. This improves collaboration between WisDOT and stakeholders.

The Center for Digital Government also evaluated WisDOT’s priorities for enhancing transportation and motor vehicles in the coming years. WisDOT’s goals include coordinating and analyzing Connected and Autonomous Vehicles technology implications, adding more online DMV services, and implementing Geographic Information System applications and tools.