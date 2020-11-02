Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2020 Newsmakers of the Year / Kolavo follows natural inclinations to career in trades

Kolavo follows natural inclinations to career in trades

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com November 2, 2020 12:48 pm

Coming to Greenfire Management Services at a time of quick growth for the company, Joe Kolavo couldn’t have been in a better position to learn the ins and outs of project estimating.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo