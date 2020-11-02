Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2020 Newsmakers of the Year / With 3D modeling, Dent leaving mark on industry

With 3D modeling, Dent leaving mark on industry

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com November 2, 2020 1:16 pm

Devon Dent proves there are many routes to a career in construction. When the Waukesha native graduated in 2013 from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a degree from the school’s entertainment-design program, construction was about the furthest thing from her mind. Unbeknownst to her, though, contractors like Gilbane Building Co. were on the lookout for young ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo