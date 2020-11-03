Quantcast
Committee to consider continuing waivers for UI work-search requirements

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com November 3, 2020 2:42 pm

Lawmakers this week will consider extending a series of pandemic-related rules intended to freeze employers' unemployment-insurance payments, waive job-search requirements for people receiving unemployment benefits and curtail the need for in-person fire and electrical inspections.

