From problem-solver to solution provider, Halverson does it all

From problem-solver to solution provider, Halverson does it all

By: Josh Kulla November 3, 2020 9:13 am

Marty Halverson joined Tri-North Builders in 1989 as a journeyman carpenter, and since then has worked his way up through the supervisory ranks to now be in charge of a team of superintendents working throughout the country.

