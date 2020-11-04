Quantcast
Boldt’s Frazer named to safety board

By: Daily Reporter Staff November 4, 2020 3:35 pm

Scott Frazer

Scott Frazer, corporate director of safety at The Boldt Co., is the newest advisory board member of the Florida Chamber Safety Council.

The council is a statewide resource for fostering safety, health and sustainability among Florida businesses and brings together top safety professionals from companies and institutions nationwide.

As Boldt’s corporate director of safety, Frazer oversees corporate safety development, provides leadership to management and guidance in operational safety compliance, and is responsible for influencing company-wide safety performance, including the communication of learning moments, best practices and educational material that impacts all levels of the organization.

