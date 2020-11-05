BUILDING BLOCKS: Renovation at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Clinic

Quantcast
By: Bridgetower Media Newswires November 5, 2020 11:20 am

This project renovated the exam and treatment space on the second floor of Bellin Health’s Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Clinic, a building originally completed in 2017.

