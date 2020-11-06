Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Panel extends waiver of work-search requirements

Panel extends waiver of work-search requirements

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com November 6, 2020 2:36 pm

Lawmakers on Friday extended a series of rules enacted during the COVID-19 outbreak to waive a job-search requirement for people receiving unemployment benefits, freeze employer unemployment payments and postpone some in-person fire and electrical inspections.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo