Bradley Corp. makes changes at 2 leadership positions

Bradley Corp. has announced two changes to its leadership: Bryan Mullett’s elevated role as chairman/chief executive officer and Luis de Leon’s new position as president/chief operating officer, as well as his appointment to the Board of Directors.

Based in Menomonee Falls, Bradley is a manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, restroom accessories and emergency equipment for 100 years.

Mullett, who was named CEO in 2016, continues those duties and takes on his new role as chairman immediately. As chairman, he assumes the responsibilities of his father, Donald Mullett, in leading Bradley’s Board of Directors. Donald Mullett takes on the role of vice chairman. Bryan Mullett represents the fifth-generation of family leadership for Bradley.

As president/COO, de Leon will drive operational innovation and sales growth for Bradley Corp. In 2019, de Leon was named executive vice president. Prior to joining the company, de Leon honed his executive experience with companies such as Gardner Denver, Caterpillar, Bucyrus International and a number of technology start-up businesses.