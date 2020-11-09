Husch Blackwell completes build-out of HQ in MKE’s Huron Building

The law firm Husch Blackwell has completed a build-out of its new office in the Huron Building in downtown Milwaukee and plans to move in later this month.

Husch Blackwell is the anchor tenant in the recently completed Huron Building, 511 N. Broadway, which was developed by J. Jeffers and Co. The law firm’s 153 employees will occupy the top three floors of the building, taking up 76,811 square feet of space.

CG Schmidt served as the firm’s general contractor for its office build-out, Nelson Worldwide was the designer and Collliers provided project management.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our firm,” Paul Eberle, CEO of Husch Blackwell’s office, said in a statement. “This new office space, and its prime location, will help us meet the evolving needs of our current employees and clients and position us for continued growth well into the future.”

The firm’s new offices include a variety of features. Among them is a view of Lake Michigan from the firm’s 11th-floor lobby, a topographical map of the lake carved into the reception space and a rooftop terrace. Wall-to-wall windows throughout the three-story office space provide natural light.

The building’s 10th floor also has a cell-phone-free library and a cafe with lake views. Each floor is equipped with a health suite.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, Husch Blackwell plans a phased return to its new office. The space, however, was designed ahead of the pandemic to accommodate a variety of uses, including socially distanced small-group meetings.

“Multi-purpose space has become even more important in recent days as we look for flexible ways to safely hold small in-person meetings in open, socially distanced space,“ said Jack Enea, managing partner of Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee office.