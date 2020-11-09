Quantcast
Wisconsin records 4,360 new COVID-19 infections

By: Associated Press November 9, 2020 2:43 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported another dip in new COVID-19 infections Monday from a record high over the weekend.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,360 new confirmed infections. That’s up from 4,280 on Sunday but still dramatically fewer than the record 7,065 cases recorded on Saturday. The disease was a factor in another 17 deaths.

The state has now seen 271,770 cases and 2,329 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March. As of Sunday the state ranked fourth in the nation in per capita cases over the last two weeks with 69,244 cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday afternoon 12,939 people were hospitalized with the disease, the department reported. About 5% of cases so far have required hospitalization.

