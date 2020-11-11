Barnhouse named new WCTC president

The Waukesha County Technical College District Board of Trustees on Nov. 10 approved the hiring of Rich Barnhouse as the next president of Waukesha County Technical College. He will begin his new role on Jan. 5 and succeeds Kaylen Betzig, who will retire at the end of December.

Barnhouse is currently the vice president of Student Services and Enrollment Management at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, and brings with him nearly 20 years of higher education experience.

Prior to working at State College of Florida, he served as associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at the University of Wisconsin Colleges from 2011 to 2016, dean of students at Moraine Park Technical College from 2007 to 2011, and assistant campus dean for Administrative Services at the University of Wisconsin-Sheboygan from 2004 to 2007. Additionally, he worked as the assistant director for Facilities-Student Affairs at the University of South Carolina from 2003-2004, and the assistant director for Operations-Student Affairs at Rice University from 2001-2003.

Barnhouse holds a Ph.D. in Leadership, Learning and Service from Cardinal Stritch University, a master’s degree in Sport Administration from Central Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education, with a focus in exercise physiology, from Brock University in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, last year, he completed the Institute for Educational Management professional education program at Harvard University.