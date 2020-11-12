Women and Girls Fund offers technical scholarships for single mothers

The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County is accepting applications for its 2021 New Hope Scholarship and 2021 New Hope Technical Scholarship awards.

These scholarships encourage and support women seeking a second chance at a better life through education by assisting in the elimination of the financial barrier of tuition. Preference is given to single mothers and caregivers.

The $5,000 Women and Girls New Hope Scholarship and $1,000 Women and Girls New Hope Technical Scholarship are available to help women achieve their educational goals. Applicants must live or work in Waukesha County and be a female non-traditional student 25 years or older pursuing post-secondary education for the first time or re-entering school.

To learn more about the scholarships, requirements and to apply, visit the Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County website or contact Michelle DuBord at (262) 955-1765. The deadline to apply for a scholarship is Monday, March 1.