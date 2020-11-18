Quantcast
Home construction up 4.9% in October to 1.53 million

By: Associated Press November 18, 2020 10:32 am

Construction work continues on March 17 on a new home in Mebane, North Carolina U.S. housing construction slowed by 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains as home builders mounted a rebound following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The number of homes built increased by 4.9% in October as home building remained one of the bright spots of the economy.

The increase pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million homes and apartments and followed a more modest gain of 1.9% in September.

Building permits, a good barometer of future activity, remained at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.55 million annualized units, effectively unchanged from September. The figure remains up 2.8% from a year earlier, showing how strong the housing market was over the summer despite the pandemic.

Several reports over the last two months have shown the housing market cooling off after a tremendous summer, but that is not surprising. The fall and winter are typically slow times for home buying and home construction, mostly due to the weather.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

