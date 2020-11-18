Tom Boldt elected to National Academy of Construction

The National Academy of Construction has elected Tom Boldt, CEO of The Boldt Co., as a member of its class of 2020. He was formally inducted on Oct. 29 during the NAC annual meeting, which was held online.

During the induction ceremony, Boldt was cited as a “longtime visionary and committed leader in sustainable building and continuous improvement who is dedicated to providing safety and value to the communities served.”

Election criteria for NAC include leadership, exceptional service, a continued commitment to making a contribution, past recognition by peers for innovation, and being recognized as “best of the best.”

Boldt is the fourth generation of his family to lead the 131-year-old company. He is one of Wisconsin’s early supporters of green construction and is known for his commitment to sustainable building and continuous improvement in the design, engineering, and construction industries.

In his more than 40 years with the company, he has held many varied executive positions. He sits on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Environmental Initiative, which brings together business, government, and citizen groups to improve the state’s environment, economy, and quality of life. He currently serves on the board of the Nature Conservancy-WI Chapter, WMC Foundation Inc., Milwaukee School of Engineering Advisory Board, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Engineering Department Industrial Advisory Board, among others. He has been inducted into the Wisconsin Safety Hall of Fame and was named Constructor of the Year by the American Institute of Constructors.