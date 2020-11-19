Quantcast
Wisconsin unemployment increases to 5.7% in October

By: Associated Press November 19, 2020 12:49 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in October from 5.4% in September as the coronavirus continues to rage across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported on Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for October of 6.9%. A year ago the state rate was 3.5%.

Wisconsin lost 2,700 private-sector jobs in October and is down 176,900 for the year. The October job losses were largely driven by decreases in the leisure and hospitality industry and government sector, the state reported.

Although the drop in unemployment rate is good news, Wisconsin remains down 178,400 private-sector jobs compared with a year ago.

  1. Khalid
    November 19, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    I been waiting 30 days for account to be updated but you guys send me intercept mail to my address

