Construction on Couture high-rise project to start in January

The developer of the long-planned Couture project has secured a crucial $103.5 million federal loan guarantee.

That sets the stage for the construction of the 44-story, $188 million mixed-use skyscraper to be built on Milwaukee’s lakefront to start in January, according to Barrett Lo Visionary Development.

The developer of The Couture announced its receipt of the needed guarantee from the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development on Monday. That was the final financial hurdle the project had to cross before work on it could get underway.

The guarantee comes months after the developer announced it had secured private equity needed for the project. Before that, plans for The Couture had languished for years.

“HUD’s Firm Commitment marks the final financial commitment required for us to begin construction on The Couture,” said Rick Barrett, operator of Barrett Lo. “We are thrilled to be working with the city, county and HUD on this catalytic development that will transform this vacant site into a dynamic public space that improves access to the lakefront, creates thousands of new jobs and adds a signature building to Milwaukee’s skyline.”

Besides bringing more than 300 luxury apartments and restaurant and retail space to the corner of East Michigan Street and Lincoln Memorial Drive, The Couture will have stops for both The Hop streetcar and a proposed rapid-transit bus line that could eventually whisk passengers to Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. The accommodations for public-transportation were also a crucial part of the project since, without them, local taxpayers could have been on the hook for a $6.7 million grant the federal government gave Milwaukee County for the construction of a bus center on the site now set aside for The Couture.

That center was knocked down starting in 2016 to make room for The Couture. If project developers hadn’t gone on to find a way to incorporate public transportation into the new project, local officials could have been forced to refund the $6.7 million grant.

“The Couture is much more than a landmark building,” Barrett said. “It will be a true destination that achieves what the Downtown Transit Center was meant to become – a lively, multi-modal transportation hub at Milwaukee’s lakefront.”

J.H. Findorff is the general contractor on The Couture project and RINKA is the principal architecture firm.