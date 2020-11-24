Columbus contractor charged with withholding tax theft

Norman D. Vick Jr., 59, of Columbus, owner of Norm Vick Construction, has been charged with one count of felony theft of Wisconsin withholding taxes.

According to the criminal complaint, between 2005 and 2014, Vick employed 57 employees who were subject to Wisconsin withholding tax. During that time, more than $103,520 of Wisconsin income taxes were withheld from the paychecks of these employees.

Vick did not remit these withheld taxes to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Employers are required to deduct Wisconsin income taxes from their employees’ wages, hold the money in trust, and deposit these taxes with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

If convicted, Vick faces a maximum penalty of seven years and six months in prison, five years extended supervision and a $25,000 fine.

The criminal charge was filed in Columbia County Circuit Court by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Attorney General’s Office following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Office of Criminal Investigation investigates individuals and businesses suspected of committing tax crimes and seeks criminal prosecution for the crimes committed.