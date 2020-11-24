Iowa DOT to sell surplus tools, equipment

The state of Iowa’s Department of Transportation is offering its surplus property for sale on online auction marketplace, GovDeals.com.

Iowa’s Department of Transportation has nearly 100 items currently available to the public for bidding. The set of auctions include vehicles, tools, generators, trucks and more. Auction highlights include:

1995 Champion Grader with low hours;

2006 JCB 416 HT Loader with attachments;

Three International 7600 trucks with snowplows;

Two 2003 International 7400; and a

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD SUV, tailored as a former police vehicle.

To see full details on the DOT’s auctions, visit www.govdeals.com/IowaDOT. Items will be available for bidding through Nov. 30. Those interested in bidding must first create an account with GovDeals and register as a bidder. Registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.