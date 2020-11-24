LaFontain to serve on Waukesha board’s Land Use, Parks, Environment Committee

Jacob LaFontain has been appointed to represent District 7 on the Waukesha County Board of Supervisors.

LaFontain and his wife are graduates of Brookfield East and have raised their family in Brookfield. LaFontain has spent his career in the banking industry and currently works as the AML Systems Manager at BMO Financial Group.

He will be assigned to the Land Use, Parks and Environment Committee and Human Resources Committee.

District 7 includes portions of the city of Brookfield and village of Menomonee Falls, as well as the village of Butler. LaFontain will fill the remainder of the term, which expires in April of 2022.