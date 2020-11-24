Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Milwaukee County could complete recount as soon as Wednesday

Milwaukee County could complete recount as soon as Wednesday

By: Associated Press November 24, 2020 9:40 am

Milwaukee County could complete the recounting of its presidential election results as soon as Wednesday and no later than Friday, a county spokesman said Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo