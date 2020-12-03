Balsitis Contracting adds Benkowski as senior project manager

Balsitis Contracting Inc., a Lake Geneva-based custom home builder and remodeling contractor, has added Timothy Benkowski as a senior project manager.

With nearly 34 years industry experience, most recently operating a design/build remodeling firm in Milwaukee for 12 years, Benkowski earned a bachelor’s degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. He has also received the Certified Master Kitchen and Bath Designer designation through the National Kitchen & Bath Association, of which he is a member. Benkowski has gained recognition from several regional trade and shelter magazines, with his designs published in many of these types of publications.

At Balsitis Contracting, he utilizes BuilderTrend Project Management software to direct all project managers and selections coordinators. This includes overseeing bid package requests, assembling final pricing for presentation to clients, coordinating project timelines, and managing expectations and communications between Project Superintendents and homeowners.