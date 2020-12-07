Quantcast
Home / Today's News / Report: Wisconsin spending could exceed revenue by $373M

Report: Wisconsin spending could exceed revenue by $373M

By: Associated Press December 7, 2020 12:57 pm

State spending in Wisconsin is projected to exceed revenue by about $373 million in the coming two years, without taking into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies, according to a policy research organization's report released Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

