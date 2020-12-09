Women and Girls Fund seeking grant applications

The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County is accepting letters of intent for grants it will award in 2021. The WGF will award grants up to $15,000 each for selected programs or projects.

The WGF, established in 2004, seeks to aid and enrich the lives of women and girls so they become thriving residents of their communities. Each year, the WGF awards grants to local nonprofit agencies to support projects and programs that provide opportunities for women and girls of all ages. Grants are awarded for specific, measurable programs that advance the health, education, well-being and empowerment of women and girls in Waukesha County.

In 2020, the WGF awarded $103,650 to 10 local non-profit organizations and $25,000 to seven area non-profits to help address emerging needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception, the WGF has granted more than $1,128,000 to its partner organizations.

Letters of Intent for 2021 grants are due in the WGF office by 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Applicants may submit letters of intent for more than one program or project. Applicants will be notified by Monday, Feb. 1, if they are selected to submit a full grant proposal.

Grant applications can be found at www.wgfwaukeshacounty.org/apply/ or from the WGF office at 2727 N. Grandview Blvd., Suite 301, Waukesha, WI 53188.