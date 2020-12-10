Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2020 Rising Young Professionals & Icons of Construction / Felten finds success at Mortenson following circuitous path

Felten finds success at Mortenson following circuitous path

By: Jimmy Nesbitt December 10, 2020 9:03 am

Before joining Mortenson’s Milwaukee office, Megan Felten had no experience as an engineer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo