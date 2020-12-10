Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2020 Rising Young Professionals & Icons of Construction / Lausten fueled by a love of construction

Lausten fueled by a love of construction

By: Alison Henderson December 10, 2020 9:16 am

Scott Lausten – design and project manager at Keller – is considered a mover and shaker who is constantly searching for ways to make projects run smoother, less expensive and more efficient.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo