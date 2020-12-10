Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Report: Wisconsin school property taxes increase 3.3%

Report: Wisconsin school property taxes increase 3.3%

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com December 10, 2020 9:29 am

Property taxes levied by schools in Wisconsin will go up 3.3%, a smaller increase than in 2019 but still larger than any other year over the past decade, a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum released on Thursday showed.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo