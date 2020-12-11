Performa adds to team in De Pere office

Performa Inc. has added new employees to its De Pere office.

Traci Abel joins Performa as an electrical BIM specialist. She brings 20 years of design experience and and BIM capabilities to the Performa team. She prides herself on developing quality professional drawings and models in an accurate and timely fashion.

Kevin Henschel joins Performa as a BIM specialist with experience in electrical design. In his role, Henschel will collaborate and coordinate with the firm’s multi-disciplinary design professionals to ensure model accuracy through all phases of design. He is a University of Wisconsin-Stout alumni.