Feds deliver grant for Milwaukee’s $55M Bus Rapid Transit route

Milwaukee County officials announced on Monday that the Federal Transit Administration has provided a $40.9 million grant for a local rapid transit project scheduled to break ground next spring.

The Bus Rapid Transit project would use dedicated bus lanes and state-of-the-art boarding platforms to efficient, higher-frequency service. Construction on the project is expected to start next spring and service is to begin in fall 2022. Milwaukee County is currently seeking a construction manager for the project. Qualification packages are due Dec. 22.

The nine-mile Bus Rapid Transit project would connect downtown Milwaukee with the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa and would be the first project of its kind in the state. The FTA grant will provide nearly 80% of the money needed for the $55 million project.

“This is great news for Milwaukee County and our state,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “The East-West BRT will help ensure more access to reliable transportation and make it easier for folks to get to work, home, and school. I appreciate the work of our local, state, and federal partners to make this project possible.”

Milwaukee County has been pursuing the Bus Rapid Transit project since 2016 and has worked with various agencies and stakeholders to bring the plan to fruition — among them, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center.

In addition to seeking a lead contractor for the project, Milwaukee County is soliciting a manufacturer to 11 build battery-electric buses for the project. It’s the first time that such vehicles would be used in the Milwaukee area.

“This historic project is an example of how – with the Federal Transit Administration’s support – Milwaukee County is investing in equity and bridging the gap in racial disparities across the board,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in a statement.

“Being able to get from point A to point B is essential for Milwaukee County residents trying to access all the opportunities the county has to offer and enjoy a high quality of life.”