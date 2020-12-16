Boldt engages employees to support community charities

Now through the end of the year, the Boldt Co. will give 131 employees $500 each to donate to the charities of their choice in an initiative called “131 Thanks.” Each employee will be randomly chosen from the company’s 14 offices nationwide to make a gift to mark the company’s 131st anniversary in 2020.

In order to be eligible, the charity must be a 501(c)(3) and meet several criteria such as: addressing the greatest needs of individual communities; be used for general operations, capital campaigns, endowments, or specific programs; and may be used to impact the beginning of a project, act as a catalyst for additional gifts, or as a challenge match for a fundraising campaign.

The Boldt Co. has suggested giving to specific areas of interest such as education, health and hospitals, performing or visual arts, or United Way organizations in regional communities where company employees live and work.

Tim Rink is a Boldt project engineer working at the Children’s Wisconsin job site in Wauwatosa. His donation was made to Discovery World Science & Technology Center in Milwaukee to support educational outreach the organization is making during the pandemic.

Nick Loughrin works for Boldt as a project executive and made his donation to the Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation that provides research and treatment to those impacted by paralysis.