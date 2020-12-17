Explosion at Michels Corp.’s R1VER complex under investigation

Authorities are still investigating a weekend explosion at Michels Corp.’s R1VER complex, which is under construction in Milwaukee’s Harbor district.

Milwaukee Police Sergeant Efrain Cornejo said police and fire crews were dispatched to the corner of First and Becher Streets at about 5:30 a.m., Saturday after an explosion ignited a fire at the construction site. The utility contractor Michels Corp. is developing a project at the site that includes a 210,000-square-foot office building, a parking structure, apartments and other features.

A spokesperson for Michels Corp. did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

The explosion caused a fire that firefighters battled for about an hour on Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the blast. Although the cause of the explosion does not appear suspect, police are still investigating, Cornejo said. He could not say if crews were working at the site at the time of the explosion.