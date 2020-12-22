Quantcast
HEART WARMING: Building trades give $5,100 to heat treatment center in January

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires December 22, 2020 11:52 am

Representatives of the Milwaukee Building-Construction Trades Council stand outside the Meta House treatment center at 2625 N. Weil St., Milwaukee, to present a $5,100 check to heat the center in the month of January. (Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee Building-Construction Trades Council)

Representatives of the Milwaukee Building-Construction Trades Council present a check for $5,100 to the Meta House treatment shelter, at 2625 N. Weil St., Milwaukee. The money will pay the shelter’s heating bill for the month of January.

The donation was made possible by the trades council’s “Heat for the Holidays” campaign, which drew support from various labor organizations, including: Heat and Frost Insulators Local 19; International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local 18; Laborers International Union of North America Local 113; Bricklayers and Allied Craftmen Local 8; and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494.

Meta House provides residential treatment, outpatient treatment and recovery housing to women who are trying to break the cycle of addiction.

