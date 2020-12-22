Sales of existing homes fall 2.5% in November, following record summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The market for existing homes cooled slightly in November, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday, after climbing through the late spring, summer and early fall despite the pandemic.

The number of sales of existing fell by 2.5% between October and November to 6.69 million annualized units, in seasonally adjusted numbers. That’s the first decline to be seen in that figure since May, when the housing market started recovering from the economic lockdowns governments imposed in March and April to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Once the lockdowns were lifted, the housing market took off, driven by record low mortgage rates that helped with home affordability. Thousands of families affected by the stay-at-home orders sought out homes that were better suited to working at home. The suburbs were among the biggest beneficiaries.

Before the decline, existing home sales were on a pace not seen in 15 years.

The number of sales of existing homes are still up by 25.8% from a year earlier, the trade association said. The average sale price of a home was $310.800 in November, up 14.6% from a year earlier, according to non-seasonally adjusted numbers.

The average length of time a home is on the market remained at 21 days, the same as October. That length of time is down from 38 days a year earlier, a sign that supply issues continue to affect both home prices and sales.