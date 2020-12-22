Somerville adds new hire, promotes 5

Somerville Architects and Engineers has announced promotions and new hires at its Green Bay headquarters.

Melanie Parma has been promoted to vice president of client relations, Sam Graner to vice president of engineering, Adam Drefcinski to production manager, Neil Yunk to project architect and Tamarine Wessing to senior architectural designer.

In addition, Somerville welcomed Josh Bernhardt to its Business Development team.

Parma joined Somerville in 1998 while Graner is a registered Professional Engineer and a qualified commissioning process provider. Drefcinski started his career at Somerville over 22 years ago as an architectural drafter. Yunk, AIA, LEED Green associate, has been with Somerville since 2012 and Wessing joined the firm in 2016.

Bernhardt earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in Communications and Political Science. He also earned his Master of Business Administration from Lakeland University.