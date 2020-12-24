Quantcast
Alleged chemical mixture at Neenah plant sends 3 to hospital

By: Associated Press December 24, 2020 8:59 am

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — An alleged chemical mixture inside a Neenah plant sent three employees to the hospital on Wednesday and forced the evacuation of workers and some residents living near the factory.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue received a medical call about noon reporting a sick employee at Galloway Co. Hazmat crews were sent to the scene to investigate whether chlorine was erroneously emptied into a tank filled with acid, fire chief Kevin Kloehn said.

The three employees were treated and released, WLUK-TV reported.

Kloehn said the plant and residents within two blocks downwind of the facility were evacuated and brought to a nearby middle school.

