Wisconsin reports nearly 2,300 new virus cases, 9 new deaths

Wisconsin reports nearly 2,300 new virus cases, 9 new deaths

By: Associated Press December 28, 2020 10:22 am

Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported 2,287 positive tests for the coronavirus in the last day, lifting the total number of confirmed cases to 470,818.

