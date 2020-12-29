Evers swears in Assembly Democrats in virtual ceremony

Quantcast
By: Associated Press December 29, 2020 9:47 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers swore in state Assembly Democrats in a virtual ceremony on Monday.

Evers met with the Democratic caucus through Zoom on Monday afternoon. He swore in new members Deb Andraca, Samba Baldeh, Sue Conley, Dora Drake, Francesca Hong, Supreme Moore Omokunde, Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, Sara Rodriguez, Kristina Shelton and Lee Snodgrass individually. He swore in returning members en masse. Assembly Democrats posted the ceremony on their YouTube channel.

Republicans emerged from the November elections with a 61-38 majority in the Assembly. The GOP also maintained its majority in the state Senate, setting up a frustrating session for Democrats.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

