Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Man who died at Line 3 pipeline site run over by forklift

Man who died at Line 3 pipeline site run over by forklift

By: Associated Press December 30, 2020 1:40 pm

Authorities say man who died while working on a pipeline project in northern Minnesota was run over by a large forklift.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo