US home contract signings at record levels in November

By: Associated Press December 30, 2020 9:45 am

A sale-pending sign is displayed outside a residential home for sale in East Derry, New Hampshire on Sept. 29. The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes fell for the second straight month as lack of for-sale houses continue to impede buyers. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By MATT OTT
The Associated Press

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy houses decreased last month, but was still a record high for November, when a seasonal slowdown is usually seen in the real-estate market.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales fell 2.6% to 125.7 in November, down from October’s revised reading of 129.1. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It was the third straight monthly decline.

Contract signings are a barometer of completed purchases over the next two months, so Wednesday’s report may preview what could be a strong winter for the housing market.

Contract signings are still 16.4% ahead of where they were last year, thanks to a big summer rebound that followed a spring washout due to the coronavirus outbreak. Contract signings in all four regions — the Northeast, South,

Midwest and West — declined from October to November but are up double-digits year-over-year through last month.

Historically low interest rates are drawing prospective buyers into the market, but home prices have risen significantly the past year as supply remains near all-time lows.

U.S. home prices jumped 7.9% in October, the most June 2014, according to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index released Tuesday.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac reported last week that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan remained at a record low 2.66%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

