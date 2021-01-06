Gilbane to repair $3M in damage from explosion at R1ver project

Gilbane Construction is working to repair about $3 million in damage to Michels Corp.’s R1ver development in Milwaukee’s harbor district following an explosion at the site last month.

The contractor filed a repair permit with the city after receiving an order to repair damage from the blast last month. Brownsville-based Michels Corp,’s R1ver mixed-use complex at 218 W. Becher St. has an eight-story, 210,000-square-foot office building, a four-story apartment building and a parking structure.

An explosion erupted at the site on Dec. 12, causing a fire that the lead contractor Gilbane said was mostly contained to parking structure under construction. No one was injured in the explosion, which occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Police officials have said the explosion did not appear suspicious.

“Construction work is proceeding on the project and remedial work is underway,” Gilbane said in a statement. “As the general contractor for this project, Gilbane’s focus remains on the high-quality construction of this dynamic mixed-use development in the timeliest and safest manner possible.”

Milwaukee’s Department of Neighborhood Services ordered the structure repaired last month after finding the explosion had caused $2.1 million in damage to the building itself and $888,000 in lost materials. Gilbane filed a permit for the repairs last month.