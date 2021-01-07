Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: City of De Pere VFW Aquatic Center

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires January 7, 2021 12:10 pm

Nearly two years ago at the start of the project, De Pere voters approved a plan to renovate two public pools, one being at VFW Park. The new VFW Aquatic Center will have a six-lane pool equipped with 12-foot body slides and two diving boards, a zero-depth-entry children’s pool, a 6,150-square-foot bathhouse and a 1,250-square-foot mechanical building.

