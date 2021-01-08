Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / WisDOT awards $87.8M contract for work in Kenosha County

WisDOT awards $87.8M contract for work in Kenosha County

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 8, 2021 1:31 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded an $87.8 million Zignego Co. to rebuild a highway in Kenosha County and a $45.1 million contract to Payne & Dolan for highway work near Madison.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo