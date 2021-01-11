CH Coakley adds 2 new warehouse locations; Kaye promoted to VP of operations

CH Coakley has announced the acquisition of two new warehouse locations that will be added to its inventory: 1400 N. 113th St., a 192,237-square-foot industrial facility in Wauwatosa; and 6101 N. 64th St., a 375,000-square-foot facility in Milwaukee.

The Wauwatosa warehouse purchase was finalized on Jan. 4 and the Milwaukee location is expected to close on Jan. 15.

The two acquisitions will expand the CHC warehouse portfolio, which currently includes CH Coakley Northpark and CH Coakley Commerce in Menomonee Falls, and CH Coakley Green Tree and CH Coakley Vienna properties in Milwaukee.

CHC will maintain offices at the Dr. MLK Drive in Milwaukee location and at the Wauwatosa facilities.

• Also, Mike Kaye has been promoted to vice president of operations and will oversee the distribution, warehousing and fulfillment services at the CHC Northpark facility. Kaye has been with CHC for 20 years and previously oversaw the document management business line, which will now be managed by Quinn Olson.